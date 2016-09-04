FG to commence new women empowerment programme

Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has said that the Federal Government will soon commence a Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) to assist women.

The minister, who flew into Maiduguri, Borno State, this weekend, said this during the graduation of 155 trainees from the Air Force Base in Maiduguri.

She commended the graduands for benefiting from the training programme and also expressed happiness with the capacity building exercise for coming at a time when women are in need for training exercises to improve their personal incomes.

According to her, economic growth can be achieved if all women are empowered adding that it would help even their husbands at the home front.