FG charged to diversify economy

The Federal Government has been charged to, as a matter of urgency, find a lasting solution to the economic recession in the country.

The call was made by Pastor (Dr.) Mrs. Ronke Ojo, wife of the Oyo State Chief of Staff to the Governor, during the 12th annual women conference of Sanctuary of Christ Evangelical Church.

According to her, “We have seen that mineral resources in terms of oil and gas have almost failed us in this country. We have been to several other countries where they do not have oil at all and they are living better than we do.

“We should go back to the land; we should go back to agriculture. If the Nigerian government can emulate other countries of the world, our economy will be transformed,” she said.

She added that diversification would create employment opportunities for the citizenry and increase the revenue base of the government, while imploring the government to grant loans to youths to engage in mechanised farming.

While speaking on the annual women conference with the theme: “A mother in Israel,” Mrs. Ojo admonished all women to rise to the challenges of womanhood and pray like mothers for the peace of the country, adding that they should always perform their responsibilities like mothers at their respective homes.

While delivering her sermon at the event, the guest preacher, Pastor (Mrs.) Rose Oyedele, observed that the role of women had grown beyond the traditional and African role of motherhood.