logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now
Breaking News

FG charged to diversify economy

September 04, 2016 / : Remi Anifowose

The Federal Government has been charged to, as a matter of urgency, find a lasting solution to the economic recession in the country.

The call was made by Pastor (Dr.) Mrs. Ronke Ojo, wife of the Oyo State Chief of Staff to the Governor, during the 12th annual women conference of Sanctuary of Christ Evangelical Church.

According to her, “We have seen that mineral resources in terms of oil and gas have almost failed us in this country. We have been to several other countries where they do not have oil at all and they are living better than we do.

“We should go back to the land; we should go back to agriculture. If the Nigerian government can emulate other countries of the world, our economy will be transformed,” she said.

She added that diversification would create employment opportunities for the citizenry and increase the revenue base of the government, while imploring the government to grant loans to youths to engage in mechanised farming.

While speaking on the  annual women conference with the theme: “A mother in Israel,” Mrs. Ojo admonished all women to rise to the challenges of womanhood and pray like mothers for the peace of the country, adding that they should always perform their responsibilities like mothers at their respective homes.

While delivering her sermon at the event, the guest preacher, Pastor (Mrs.) Rose Oyedele, observed that the role of women had grown beyond the traditional and African role of motherhood.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Rio-2016 NEW

RIO 2016

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News