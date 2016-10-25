_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/unity-among-yoruba-obas-sarcosant-olubadan/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=35240","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
FG backing Miyetti Allah to attack Ekiti – Fayose

October 25, 2016 Sam Nwaoko Latest News

  • Puts Ekiti people on red-alert

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has alleged that the lack of response to a threat by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association against the people of the state meant that the cattle breeders had “tacit support of the Federal Government.”

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Fayose decried the threat and said it was an open declaration of war against Ekiti people and that should anything happen at the border communities in the state, the Federal Government should be held responsible.

