FG approves N54 billion for pensioners

THE Federal Government has approved a total sum of N54 billion for members of the League of Federal Public Service Contributory Pension Retirees.

The Coordinator of the League, Mr Chike Ogbechi, who confirmed this to Tribune Online on phone in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the approved fund was to clear the backlog of the accrued pension rights.

According to him, I got the information and it is true that the Ministry of Finance has approved N54 billion for us, and this will clear much of the backlog of our pension, but not all. So, the struggle still continues.

Ogbechie, who retired as Director in the National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWC), then appreciated the government for the approval, saying “we know what the government is passing through during this economic recession, but we are still appealing to the Federal Government not to relent on its oars until we receive the full payment of the accrued pension.”

It will be recalled that the pensioners recently staged a peaceful protest at the main entrance of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja for non-payment of over N150 billion accrued pension.