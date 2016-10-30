FG approves establishment of police secondary school for North-East

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a Police Secondary School in Bauchi, to cater for the North-East sub-region.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Rabiu Ladodo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Education Officer, said this, on Sunday, in Bauchi, while inspecting Police Children Schools.

Ladodo said the force headquarters had received approval for the setting up of the school.

He explained that the North-East was the only region in the country that had no police secondary school.

He said with the approval of the Federal Government, the region would get one very soon.

Ladodo promised to address the problem of inadequacy of teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as poor infrastructure currently facing the three police children schools in the state.

He had earlier visited the three police children schools at Yelwa and Yandoka, in Bauchi metropolis and Kafin Madaki, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

Abubakar Yahaya, Head Teacher of Yelwa School, had complained of inadequate teaching and non- teaching staff in the schools.

Yahaya also complained, about inadequacy of classrooms and potable drinking water in all the schools.

Bala Garga, Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Bauchi Police Children School, urged the Force Headquarters, to accord the region priority in term of education.

Garga said, the region was among the educationally disadvantaged regions, coupled with insurgency that had bedeviled the region.

He called for the introduction of PTA meetings, on a quarterly basis, to enable the stakeholders discuss challenges they were facing.