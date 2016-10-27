Federal University, Gusau, to admit 1,000

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved 1,000 admission spaces for the 2016/2017 academic session for prospective students who applied for admission in the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State.

This was disclosed by the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Magaji Garba, while fielding questions from journalists in his office in Gusau recently.

He said that in the 2016/2017 academic year, a total of 2,500 students applied through JAMB to study various degree courses in the university.

However, JAMB has only offered 1,000 admission spaces for the university, saying that, with this development, securing admission will now be based on merit and with all the catchment areas considered.

Professor Magaji said that the university, which was established three years ago with three faculties and 18 courses, has been growing steadily.

According to him, an additional Faculty of Engineering has been introduced which contains four departments, including Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Mining Engineering, with a view to complement federal government’s readiness in diversifying the economy.

“We introduced the Faculty of Engineering in order to adhere to the federal government’s policy of economic diversification considering how Zamfara State is blessed with abandoned varieties of solid mineral resources,” he added.

On the challenges the university is facing, the vice chancellor said delay in the payment of compensation to land owners by the state government has been the major constraints facing the university.