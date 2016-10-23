Federal Poly Offa graduates 26,955

Speaking at the event witnessed by most of the school’s past leaders, the acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Ayodele Olaosebikan, expressed satisfaction that workers at the institution have now put behind the acrimony of the past that had hindered the progress of the school.
Dr. Olaosebikan, who said the school had now strengthened its processes, instilled discipline and enthroned accountability in all its activities, added that it had now joined the league of a few higher institutions that have fully embraced information and communication technology to run virtually all their processes.
The Acting Rector also said that all programmes in the school had been fully accredited, adding that there were plans to introduce new courses such as Agricultural Engineering, Material science Technology, Mining, Operation Research, Animal Production Technology and Hospitality Management to make use of the increase in its infrastructure at the permanent site.
She said the school now has about 30 Doctoral degree holders on its staff list, up from just three in 2010, adding that the development was already impacting positively on the academic performance of students both at school examminations and in external competitions.
As part of efforts to increase internally generated revenue of the school, Dr. Olaosebikan announced plans to engage in an experimental cashew plantation from the next planting season to make use of the vast expanse of land at the permanent site.
The acting Rector also revealed plans to upgrade the school’s health facilities to provide commercial services for the public and the equipping of the Entrepreneurial Centre all in a bid to enhance the internal revenue profile of the school.
“We have critically examined our operations and resources and came to a conclusion that the polytechnic has the capacity of generating revenue to augument federal allocations”, she said, adding that currently the school is leveraging on the research product utilisation as well as innovations and fabrication from its school of engineering and Applied Sciences.
She however expressed concern that despite efforts by both government and management of the school, there are still wide gaps in financing some recurrent projects. According to her “we have been struggling to provide consumables and working tools and items, provide or repair our facilities, meet our obligations and pay our bills. Our utility vehicles need replacement and we sincerely hope the federal government as well as well meaning individuals will come to our aid in these areas. Other areas of our need include dedicated electricity step-down and hostels accommodation for our students.”
A breakdown of the graduating sets indicated that there were 3840 OND and HND for the 2009/2010 set, 2883 (2010/2011), 4229 (2011/2012), 6032 (2012/2013), 5259 (2013/2014) and 4712 for the 2015/2016 academic session.