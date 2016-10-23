Federal Poly Offa graduates 26,955

The Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state has graduated a total number of 26,955 students in a combined convocation that stretched back to the 2009/2010 academic session, nine years after it held its last convocation.

Speaking at the event witnessed by most of the school’s past leaders, the acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Ayodele Olaosebikan, expressed satisfaction that workers at the institution have now put behind the acrimony of the past that had hindered the progress of the school.

Dr. Olaosebikan, who said the school had now strengthened its processes, instilled discipline and enthroned accountability in all its activities, added that it had now joined the league of a few higher institutions that have fully embraced information and communication technology to run virtually all their processes.

The Acting Rector also said that all programmes in the school had been fully accredited, adding that there were plans to introduce new courses such as Agricultural Engineering, Material science Technology, Mining, Operation Research, Animal Production Technology and Hospitality Management to make use of the increase in its infrastructure at the permanent site.

She said the school now has about 30 Doctoral degree holders on its staff list, up from just three in 2010, adding that the development was already impacting positively on the academic performance of students both at school examminations and in external competitions.

As part of efforts to increase internally generated revenue of the school, Dr. Olaosebikan announced plans to engage in an experimental cashew plantation from the next planting season to make use of the vast expanse of land at the permanent site.