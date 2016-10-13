FEC approves N700m to complete federal secretariats

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N700 million for the completion of abandoned federal secretariats in Anambra, Bayelsa, Gombe, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while addressing journalists after the FEC meeting, on Wednesday.

He said fund for the completion of the secretariat projects, which were abandoned since 2012, were captured in the 2016 budget.

According to Fashola, the projects, when completed, would provide office spaces to staff of the Federal Government deployed in the affected states.

He disclosed that the council also approved the completion of the abandoned 10 megawatts wind farm power project in Katsina State.

On his part, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the council approved an outline business case for Industrial Port Development in Badagry, Lagos State.

He said the council also approved the relocation of simulator from Lagos to Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, for training of pilots and engineers.