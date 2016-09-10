The fearful, fatal road of Ogudu

Word has reached Ek0 Akete that the people of Ogudu, particularly residents of Ori-Oke, are crying desperately to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a pedestrian bridge at the Ogudu bus stop.

Sadly, findings by Eko Akete revealed that not a week goes by without a pedestrian being hit by a speeding vehicle in the bid to cross the ever busy expressway.

The most recent one at the time of this report, was that of a man simply identified as Tunde who had just rented an apartment in the Ori-Oke area but was sadly hit by a speeding vehicle when he tried to cross the expressway.

The father of one died instantly and LASTMA officials rushed to the scene to evacuate his corpse.

A few weeks ago, a trader also lost her life when she tried to cross the expressway. She was hit by a passenger bus and was rushed to the hospital but sadly died a few minutes later.

The only alternative route that can be used to avoid crossing the expressway is to go under the bridge which many people avoid because of the bad condition of the road and the activities of miscreants who harass innocent people from time to time.