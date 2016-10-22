FCTA commences reconstruction of more roads at central business district

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has commenced reconstruction of more roads in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja, housing huge number of multinationals, private sector players, governmental and nongovernmental entities, including the Leventis close which is one of the important internal road arteries in the area.

The main terminal of the Abuja light rail project is located directly at the western flank end of the Leventis site.

Upon completion, the road, which houses soon-to-be opened 126 gold-standard residential Fraser Suites, is expected to make it convenient and beneficial for business owners and operators as well as tourists to navigate the neighbourhood with minimal stress.

Commending the FCT administration for the reconstruction work, spokesperson of Royal Pacific Group, Haroun Audu, noted that business owners in the area were optimistic that all public utility supply mains of electricity, water supply, drainages and sewage disposal lines on the project site would be adequately, comprehensively and permanently sorted and completed as a once-for-all undertaking in the course of the rehabilitative construction work.