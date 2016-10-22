_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/grazing-law-miyetti-allah-issues-threat-demands-apology/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/church-role-play-bail-nigeria-recession-bakare/tunde-bakare1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

FCTA commences reconstruction of more roads at central business district

October 22, 2016 Christian Okeke-Abuja Latest News

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has commenced reconstruction of more roads in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja, housing huge number of multinationals, private sector players, governmental and nongovernmental entities, including the Leventis close which is one of the important internal road arteries in the area.

The main terminal of the Abuja light rail project is located directly at the western flank end of the Leventis site.

Upon completion, the road, which houses soon-to-be opened 126 gold-standard residential Fraser Suites, is expected to make it convenient and beneficial for business owners and operators as well as tourists to navigate the neighbourhood with minimal stress.

Commending the FCT administration for the reconstruction work, spokesperson of Royal Pacific Group, Haroun Audu, noted that business owners in the area were optimistic that all public utility supply mains of electricity, water supply, drainages and sewage disposal lines on the project site would be adequately, comprehensively and permanently sorted and completed as a once-for-all undertaking in the course of the rehabilitative construction work.

 

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online