FCDA yet to recruit technical staff since 2003

FEDERAL Capital Development Authority (FCDA) is yet to carry out recruitment exercise in the past thirteen years in different professional fields like engineering, quantity surveying, urban and regional planning and architecture.

To that effect, there is now manpower gap in the technical section of the authority.

Immediate past Executive Secretary of the authority, Adamu Ismaila, who disclosed this during his formal sent-off organised by the FCT Administration, however, commended the management staff of the FCDA for their professionalism and dedication to duty.

He urged the staff to maintain high-standard of infrastructural development in the territory.

He said: “For 13 years, there is no recruitment into the FCDA and this has affected the capacity of FCDA. But I have managed to, at least, get about 290 staff recruited.

“Many staff had retired from 2015 till date. So, the FCDA is becoming empty now. Therefore you should start to recruit more staff otherwise there will be problem.

“I am part and parcel of the FCT Administration for life and I plead with all those I have offended to forgive me as such offence was not intentional,” he said.

In his remarks, FCT Minister, Musa Bello, noted that the present leadership in the FCT administration came on board when so many things needed attention ranging from environmental management to streetlights maintenance.

Welcoming guests to the ceremony, the FCT Director of Establishment and Training, Mr. Salihu Mohammed noted that the former FCDA boss rose from Resident Engineer in 1982 to the pinnacle of his career as the Executive Secretary of the authority till he retired on October 5, 2016.

He urged the staff to continue to support and cooperate with the minister in the great task of developing the territory.