FBN Capital to host key government, business leaders at annual investor conference

October 24, 2016

In line with the commitment to provide a platform that will facilitate interaction for identifying sustainable growth opportunities in Nigeria, FBN Capital Limited, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc. will host its Annual Investor Conference.

The theme of this year’s event, ‘An economy at a crossroads: thriving in the face of new realities’, which is scheduled for  October 27, 2016 at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, will be explored through a combination of presentations and interactive sessions with some of the foremost reformers in government, business leaders and senior executives in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

Through the conference, FBN Capital aims to contribute meaningfully to the discourse on how to return the Nigerian economy to growth, temper inflation, boost job creation, and increase awareness on how the government is responding to on-going fiscal and monetary challenges.

According to Lolade Sasore, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, “Over the past five years, we have hosted the annual conference in line with our commitment to facilitating the debate on developing our market, and promoting Nigeria as one of the leading investment destinations in sub-Saharan Africa for both domestic and foreign investors.”

