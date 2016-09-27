Fayose signs N70.5bn revised Ekiti 2016 appropriation bill into law

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2019-polls-danger-without-recs-senate-%e2%80%a2to-conduct-hearing-inconclusive-serial-postponement-elections/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27349","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

September 27, 2016 / : Sam Nwaoko - Ado Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has signed the revised 2016 appropriation bill of the state into law.

At a brief ceremony at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, the governor signed the bill in the presence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Kola Oluwawole and other members of the assembly.

Fayose said: “The Appropriation Law contemplated the need for an airport. But circumstances beyond us made it impossible, so the law is to veer the funds allocated to it to other things. We needed to notify the assembly and the law needed to be revised to N70.5 billion from the initial N67 billion.”

According to Fayose, the funds were diverted to the construction of the Ikere-Ado Ekiti dual carriage way currently ongoing, and added that “the remaining fund would be veered to other projects.”

