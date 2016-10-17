Fayose promises to do more for Ekiti people

Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has assured the people of the state that he will do more in terms of project execution and welfare programmes.

He also expressed optimism that things would be better in the coming years.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, during a thanksgiving service to mark his second year in office.

According to the governor, who gave account of his stewardship to the people, said all he wanted the people to do is to further support the government and pray for its success.

“We are here today celebrating the goodness of God in our lives and the state in general, not the structures we have been able to put in place. We couldn’t have been able to do that without God’s goodness, favour, support and grace. We never anticipated the fierce battle we were confronted with, but God has been kind to us.

“I don’t have enemies per se but people who want me to excel and who want to know that I have a God that is higher than all negative powers. And when I wanted to contest, and the battle was great, I called on God that if for the sake of some special children that are in my care, He should make the journey a success for me and He did,” he stated.

The governor said it was not in his character to hold any grudge against anybody, saying he preferred telling people their faults, if they have done anything wrong.

He appealed to the people of the state to see Ekiti as their project that must not be allowed to fail.

“When election is conducted and a winner emerges, the next thing is to support the winner and wait until another election year. That is what they do in places like United States, but here, some people still see everyday after the election as electioneering and campaigning at the detriment of the collective interest of the state,” he said.