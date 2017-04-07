Fayose fires back at Sheriff, says his exit is ‘good riddance’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has again lambasted the national chairman of a faction of the PDP, Senator Alimodu Sheriff, for walking out on party leaders including former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday during a pre-reconciliation meeting in Abuja.

Fayose said in a statement on Friday that the attitude displayed by Senator Sheriff was a pointer to his (Fayose’s) accusation that Sheriff was “a black leg in the party out to destroy the PDP.”

In the statement by his chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi, Fayose reiterated his allegation that “Sheriff is an impostor and an agent sent to destroy our party,” and claimed that “anybody supporting or promoting or financing him is an enemy of Nigeria.”

Fayose, who maintained that he regretted giving him support to bring him to the top of PDP, alleged that “Sheriff is an impossible character and an agent sent by APC to destroy our party and he is a betrayal of confidence and does not represent peace and hope.”

On the the reported statement credited to Sheriff that “no reconciliation”, Fayose said “I will say of the statement that it is a good riddance to bad rubbish,” saying “Nigeria our country will not end up a one-party state which I imagine is the reason his business is thriving with the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He reiterated that he old not work with Sheriff, describing him as “a serial plotter,” and alleged that since Sheriff had said he could no longer work with former President Jonathan or any of the PDP leaders, “it is an indication that he prefers to work with the opposition in order to destroy the PDP.”

Sheriff had walked out on leaders of the party including Dr Jonathan during the meeting in Abuja on Thursday, saying he was not given an opportunity to address the members in his capacity as the national chairman of the party.