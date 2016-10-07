Fayose condemns attack on Tinubu, says ‘humiliation of Tinubu is humiliation of Yoruba race’

GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned what he described as “the attack on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” and declared that “humiliation of Tinubu is as good as humiliation of the Yoruba race.”

Governor Fayose, in a statement on Friday said what he saw as “continuous dishonourable treatment” must stop forthwith.

In the statement by his assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said: “Even though I am not a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) and I will never be, I have elected to stand in defence of the Yoruba nation once again by saying no to the continuous dishonourable treatment being meted to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, having paid his dues.”

According to him, “if Tinubu is allowed to be embarrassed and disgraced just the way our past leaders were humiliated by these same elements, the Yoruba nation would have been made to suffer for uprightness.”

The governor also condemned what he described as “sponsored protest against the APC leader at the party’s national secretariat,” which took place on Tuesday.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Tinubu is now being vilified in a party he invested heavily in and his fellow kinsmen that he brought up politically are part of this conspiracy.

“In their desperation, they have even tried to set him against the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, by insinuating that he tried to prevent his [Osinbajo] emergence as President Mohammadu Buhari’s running mate. This is sad!”

He lamented that “when other tribes protect their own, it is becoming historically common among the Yoruba to allow themselves to be used against their leaders just for momentary political gains at the expense of the collective interests of the Yoruba nation.

“It should be noted that the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was sent to jail by the conspiracy and collaboration of some Yorubas with the external aggressors.”

Governor Fayose noted that “Tinubu is a prominent stakeholder, we should not sit back and watch while those he used his own sweat to make conspire with others to humiliate him.

“Most importantly, it is my position that irrespective of political affiliation, no leader of the Yoruba nation must be vilified unduly, especially by the same people who humiliated our past leaders like Obafemi Awolowo, Adekunle Ajasin, Bola Ige, Bisi Onabanjo, Lateef Jakande and others.

“To me, Asiwaju Tinubu should not be seen just as an APC leader, but acknowledged as a major stakeholder in the Yoruba nation that we must all protect beyond politics.

”It should be recalled that these were among the issues that I raised when I visited Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State few months ago on the need to work together beyond party affiliations.

“Here in Yorubaland, it is said that if a household is at peace, it is because the bastard child of the family is yet to attain the age of maturity and those people that Asiwaju Tinubu made, but are now being used against him, should watch it.

“I therefore condemn this conspiracy against Asiwaju Tinubu and I admonish those that are hoping to make political benefits from it to have a rethink.”

Fayose, who called for greater unity among the Yorubas, contended that “we are first Yorubas before becoming members of political parties, it is my opinion that our leaders must be defended and protected not minding the personal gains of today.”