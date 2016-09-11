What my father’s name does for me —Ayinke Dayo Kujore

Ayinke Dayo Kujore, daughter of popular juju musician, Dayo Kujore, is a presenter on Orisun TV. The Abeokuta, Ogun State indigene speaks with OLAIDE SOKOYA on her broadcasting career, how she has been handling advances from male admirers, among others issues .

Growing up

Growing up was fun, I attended Starfield Kiddies College, Iju Ishaga, Ogun State and later to Brainfield College for my secondary education before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University to study music. I’m from a polygamous family, I’m the third and last born of my mum.

Life as the daughter of popular juju musician, Dayo Kujore

Being the daughter of juju musician, Dayo Kujore, is a privilege. I’ve been able to learn more about music and instruments. It has made me appreciate music and develop interest and love for the craft. My father’s name; “Wonder Dayo Kujore” is a powerful name in the entertainment industry. Anytime I meet people who know my dad, they always want to be my friend and associate with me. Also, as a presenter, the name has allowed me to meet and interact with celebrities. I can remember back then in secondary school, whenever my dad was not around and we had not paid school fees, they would send everyone out of the class except my siblings and I. So, the name has always been a blessing.

Why I am not into music

Well that’s because my dad insisted on my getting an education first. However, he appreciates my career as a presenter. I can sing as well.

What my daddy is doing now

He hasn’t been around for a while because he’s had shows outside Nigeria but now, he’s back and he’s currently working on his album.

How I ventured into broadcasting

It is a long story! Anyway, it all started in 2013 when Uncle Bimbo Ogunsanya, a movie producer, called me about presenting on a new TV station, Orisun (the source) on Star Times. At first, I was scared because I didn’t really think I could do it but Uncle Bimbo encouraged me that I can do it so I started going to Orisun studio to see how it’s done. After a while, I was given a show called Miliki Express to handle and here I am today.

The journey so far

The experience of being a presenter has been a good one. As I said earlier, I have only been presenting for Orisun and I must say I have learnt to be confident and diligent at what I do. So all in all, I would say it has been a fun filled and educative experience. That’s because it was pretty easy to do the job, it’s what I’ve always loved and wanted to do, so it was like I fitted into it perfectly.

Role models

Oprah Winfrey, dad and mum.

Definition of style

Simple, classy and comfortable.

Description of self

I am a blunt, no-nonsense person. Forget that I smile a lot. I can be rude when it comes down to it.

Opinion on cosmetics surgery

It is a very bad thing. Why anyone would even consider it is beyond me so “NO.”

Greatest assets

My wittiness, smartness and smile.

Assessment of the industry

The industry has managed to evolve, thanks to hardworking veterans in the industry and I must say kudos to them. However, there’s still much to do as I for one, am still contributing my quota and I know we are going places

Favourite colour

Blue

Favourite fashion designer

Gucci, Versace and Zara.

What I can’t be caught dead wearing

I can wear any fashion item so far I am not going nude or being uncomfortable.

Favorite perfume

Gucci Guilty and Tommy Hilfiger

My take on provocative dressing

I believe in decent and simple dressing so I would say people should always wear decent clothes at all times.