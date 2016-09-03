Fashola orders broken-down vehicles removed from highways

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has ordered federal controllers of works to restore all kilometre signages and directional signs and ensure that broken-down vehicles are cleared from the highways.

He told them to wake up to their responsibilities of being drivers of the ministry’s mandate.

The minister gave the directive at a meeting he held with the Minister of State, Permanent Secretary, Directors of the Ministry, Federal Controllers of Works and those of Housing, as well as management and state commanders of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Abuja.

He stated that the purpose of the meeting was to share information as well as build cordial working relationship between the FRSC and the federal controllers of works and housing in the states on how to tackle the challenges confronting the road and housing sectors.

His directive, however, came after the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi had identified indiscriminate parking on the highway as a major challenge being faced by the Commission.

Oyeyemi had also lamented that the axle load limit for Nigerian roads was being violated by truck and tanker drivers.

He informed the meeting that some contractors made use of their countries’ road signs and signages without recourse to local languages and highway codes.

Responding to these, Fashola stated that maintenance of such federal roads rested with the Federal Controllers in their respective states, and challenged them to strive towards building sustainable working relationship with all the stakeholders by adopting proactive strategies towards sensitizing their host communities in the area of right-of-way management.