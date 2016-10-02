_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/female-civil-defence-corps-official-gave-uniform-i-paid-n22000-suspect/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Fake army General arrested after swindling unemployed youths

October 02, 2016 / : Adelowo Oladipo - Minna

THE Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a fake military officer known as General Ishaku but whose real name is Mohammed Usman.

The 41-year-old fake General, who claimed to be an indigene of the state, was accused of defrauding unemployed youths by promising them non-existing jobs either in the military or paramilitary outfits in the country.

He was arrested by an undercover team of the NSCDC in Minna after he had allegedly concluded plans to collect a balance of N450.000 for a bargained job into the corps.

During investigation by the civil defence operatives, the suspect reportedly confessed to have carried out the act, pleading for clemency.

Further checks revealed that one of his accomplices in crime identified as Abubakar Ibrahim went into hiding before the long arms of the law could catch up with him and is currently still at large.

Confirming the arrest to Crime Reports, the state Commandant, Mr. Philip Ayuba, said that the fake General would soon be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigation.

Ayuba also disclosed that the command had spread its dragnet with a view to arresting the fleeing Ibrahim, the suspected accomplice in crime of the fake General.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News