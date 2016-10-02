Fake army General arrested after swindling unemployed youths

THE Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a fake military officer known as General Ishaku but whose real name is Mohammed Usman.

The 41-year-old fake General, who claimed to be an indigene of the state, was accused of defrauding unemployed youths by promising them non-existing jobs either in the military or paramilitary outfits in the country.

He was arrested by an undercover team of the NSCDC in Minna after he had allegedly concluded plans to collect a balance of N450.000 for a bargained job into the corps.

During investigation by the civil defence operatives, the suspect reportedly confessed to have carried out the act, pleading for clemency.

Further checks revealed that one of his accomplices in crime identified as Abubakar Ibrahim went into hiding before the long arms of the law could catch up with him and is currently still at large.

Confirming the arrest to Crime Reports, the state Commandant, Mr. Philip Ayuba, said that the fake General would soon be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigation.

Ayuba also disclosed that the command had spread its dragnet with a view to arresting the fleeing Ibrahim, the suspected accomplice in crime of the fake General.