Fabulous Pizzy drops ‘Songs before fame’ EP

Arguably the biggest music export out of Ibadan at the moment, Fabulous Pizzy, the ‘So fun won’ crooner is ready with another body of work entitled ‘Songs before fame’. In a chat with Friday Treat, the fast rising music act said that he decided to drop the EP as an early gift to his fans.

“It’s been a defining year and I want to sample new sounds so my fans can feel another side of me. I am currently looking to shoot the video to my ‘Balance’ single and I feel dropping the six-track EP will help set me on the right track for 2017. I thank my loyal fans who keep believing in me and supporting my performances. This is for them”, he said.

Awolola Opeyemi a.k.a Fabulous Pizzy is a native of Osun State and gained major attention with his hit song ‘So fun won’ became a club hit. He soon followed up with other popular tunes like ‘Side Talk’, ‘Side talk’ remix featuring Reminisce, ‘Sabali’, ‘Balance’, ‘Boogie Down’, ‘Gbayi’, among others.

Having a cult following in many cities in the South West, entertainment critics opine that it is perhaps time for him to move to Lagos, the supposed ‘entertainment capital’ to trade his talent and emerge a superstar.