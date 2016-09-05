FAAN alerts public on Air Force counter-terrorism simulation

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that the Nigerian Air Force will soon begin a simulation on counter- terrorism at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Malam Saleh Dunoma made this known in a statement issued by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr Yakubu Datti, in Abuja on Monday.

Dunoma said that the exercise was part of strategies to sustain international best practice, regulatory policies and world class service delivery.

He said that the exercise would consist of aerial and land manoeuvres which might create some dramatic spectacles and affect vehicular and human movements.

“The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to notify air travellers and the public that the Nigerian Air Force will be conducting a mock exercise on counter- terrorism simulation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

“We, therefore, enjoin air travellers and members of the public to be aware and go about their normal businesses as operations in the airport will not be affected,” Dunoma was quoted as saying in the statement.

The FAAN boss advised air travellers and other airport users to adhere to laid down safety and security rules and expressed regret over any inconvenience the exercise might cause.