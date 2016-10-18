Expert warns against the use of urine to treat convulsion

Dr Safiya Ojo, a medical doctor at the Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday advised Nigerians against the use of cow and human urine in the treatment of convulsion.

Ojo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that there was no scientific evidence to proof that urine can treat convulsion.

According to her, convulsion is when a person’s body shakes rapidly and uncontrollably as well as repeated contraction of the muscles.

“There is no need to use urine for treating convulsion because it could lead to infection or disease.

“When one is convulsing, the best thing to do is to take the person to a hospital.

“Sometimes, when a person’s temperature is too high or there is abnormality in the brain, the person could convulse,” Ojo said.

She said seizure or convulsion could occur at any age and result in uncontrollable muscular activity and loss of consciousness.

“There are many types of seizure, with some being relatively mild and others, severe and prolonged,” the medical expert said.

Ojo advised Nigerians to always consult a doctor and avoid the traditional methods of treating convulsion as such practices could be dangerous to health.