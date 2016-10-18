_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/medic-west-africa-2016-philips-showcases-new-connected-innovations-across-health-continuum/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/medic-west-africa-2016-philips-showcases-new-connected-innovations-across-health-continuum/intellispace-portal/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Expert warns against the use of urine to treat convulsion

October 18, 2016 Latest News

Dr Safiya Ojo, a medical doctor at the Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday advised Nigerians against the use of cow and human urine in the treatment of convulsion.

Ojo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that there was no scientific evidence to proof that urine can treat convulsion.

According to her, convulsion is when a person’s body shakes rapidly and uncontrollably as well as repeated contraction of the muscles.

“There is no need to use urine for treating convulsion because it could lead to infection or disease.

“When one is convulsing, the best thing to do is to take the person to a hospital.

“Sometimes, when a person’s temperature is too high or there is abnormality in the brain, the person could convulse,” Ojo said.

She said seizure or convulsion could occur at any age and result in uncontrollable muscular activity and loss of consciousness.

“There are many types of seizure, with some being relatively mild and others, severe and prolonged,” the medical expert said.

Ojo advised Nigerians to always consult a doctor and avoid the traditional methods of treating convulsion as such practices could be dangerous to health.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Related Articles

finance-growth2
Latest News

[email protected]: Financial experts point way forward for capital market growth

October 3, 2016

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online