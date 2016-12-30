The Executive Spot steps up leisure activities in Lagos

A new recreation facility in the heart of Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, The Executive Spot, has opened with range of exquisite services to step up leisure activities in Lagos.

The Executive Spot, which was opened last week Thursday, speaks volume and detail in term of luxury.

Located on Glover Court, the hospitality centre have six well apportion suites fitted with the state-of-the-art facility to give satisfactory services to guests.

Offering different signature services, the Executive Spot has an ultra-modern event centre with capacity of 200 to 300 people depending on the setting and style to go with a complimentary food court and two adjourning dressing rooms for event organisers.

For leisure and fitness activities, the spot has a lawn tennis court, squash court, gym, swimming pool, spa and snack and small chops corner.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, The Executive Spot, Hajia Ramatu Lawal who was elated by the attendants said the recreational facility was burn out of her passion to redefine leisure services in Lagos vis-a-vis bringing world class services to leisure enthusiast.

“We want to make a sustainable statement when it comes to the services industry and to do that we have put different leisure-friendly products and services together under one roof to cater for different needs of customers.

We have a trendy restaurant and lounge that blends local flavour with international style and taste, giving customer the choice of Nigeria and intercontinental cuisines and exotic drinks and chops.

Hospitality is a good business whereby you render your services to the society, so I believed with the innovation we are bringing into the service space, we would be able to not only close the gap in prompt service delivery, but also add value to customers’ leisure activities.

“Even when we are new in the market, we have, through our trendy and exquisite treats, created a new leisure space in the market for different level of upscale customer to cool off from the din and bustle of Lagos.”

“We also have a well designed comfort zone for different level of guest to hangout. We have a no smoking open lounge and three enclosed lounge which include general, VIP, VVIP that has an internet centre and a small meeting room.”

Meanwhile the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Ade Dosumu has said that The Executive Spot is a new trend in hospitality, adding that the state-of-the-art facility will not only give the best services, but also add value to customers’ pleasure.

Dosumu who spoke with great delight about the multipurpose leisure haven, also applauded Hajia Lawal for bringing innovation into the hospitality industry.