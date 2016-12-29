Excitement as motorists ply Onitsha/ Enugu Expressway

ROAD USERS using Enugu-Onitsha Expressway are now jubilating following the on-going construction work on the highway which had been in a state of disrepair for almost two decades.

The rehabilitation work on the road is being handled by a reputable construction company in the country.

The Nigerian Tribune which monitored progress of work along the road observed that one lane is now fully functional while work has seriously progressed on the other lane.

Reacting to the development, the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State, through its spokesman, Eze Chibueze, described the progress made on the road so far as “part of the fulfillment of electoral promises made to the South-East by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari is now putting it in practical terms. It is no longer promises alone. What you have seen in that road so far is in line with statement made by Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, at the town hall meeting in Enugu where he promised Archbishop Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church that he would have a smooth ride to his hometown, Asaba for Christmas,” Eze said.

Eze urged the people of South-East to have hope in the government as it would definitely fulfil all promises made to the people of the zone.

The Nigerian Tribune observed that the hitherto bad portions in the functional lane from Ninth Mile, Enugu State to Awka in Anambra State were filled and tarred, making the journey of motorists smooth now.

Although the Umunya end which was in a very bad shape before has not been tarred, all the deep gullies previously on the road have been filled.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a commercial bus driver who gave his name as simply Ikenna, said the only problem in travelling from Enugu to Onitsha now is the dust at Umunya.

Also a commercial bus driver, Emeka Okeke said, “As soon as the contractors tar Umunya, then travelling from Enugu to Onitsha will take one hour and not the three and half hours it used to consume when the road was bad.”