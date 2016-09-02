_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/pdps-call-buharis-resignation-preposterous-lai-mohammed/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=20488","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Dfads":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=dfads&p=20248"}}_ap_ufee

Ex-convict to cool his heels in Kirikiri for the next 1 year for stealing

September 02, 2016

An ex-convict, Ashimolowo Muyiwa, 27, was on Friday sentenced to one year imprisonment by an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for conspiring to snatch a pregnant woman’s hand bag and stealing her phones.

Ashimolowo, who resides in Gidankwali, Ojota in Lagos State, was brought before the Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat on a two-count charge of conspracy and stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Ihiehie Lucky told the court that Ashimolowo committed the offence on Aug. 31 around Ojota Secondary School, Ojota.

He said that the complainant, Elizabeth Kingsley was returning from vigil early on the same day at about 5.30 a.m. at Ojota new-garage when she was attacked.

“Two boys came to her and snatched her hand bag containing a Nokia phone, an Itel phone and a Blackberry bold 10 phone.

“Within a few minutes Ashimolowo came out from the same direction the other boys exited from and approached the complainant.

“He asked her what the problem was and after she narrated her story he calmed her down and told her that he knew the thieves and would get her hand bag.

“Unfortunately, he collected the handbag with only the Nokia and Itel phones from the boys and left the Blackberry phone with them because it is the most expensive.

“He was caught by some people when the complainant was arguing with him that the phones were three and not two in her bag,” Ihiehie told the court.

