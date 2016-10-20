Ethiopian wins ‘The Rising Star Carrier of the Year Award’

Ethiopian Airlines has won the Rising Star Carrier of the Year Award, for the second year in a row, at the 5th Payload Asia Awards 2016 held in Hong Kong on 29th September 2016.

Payload Asia 2016 honors the very best in the Air Cargo Industry; confronting and overcoming the manifold challenges in the air cargo sector by creating innovative products and services and delivering real value to customers.

Ethiopian has pulled off a repeat performance by winning the Industry Choice Awards, where 90 nominees competed with over 31, 500 online votes cast in 20 award categories.

Commenting, Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “We are proud that Payload Asia has once again recognized our Cargo Services. Ethiopian Cargo is one of the seven strategic business units of the Ethiopian Group, established to progress as an independent profit center as per our fifteen years growth map, Vision 2025.