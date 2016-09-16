Ethiopian wins Reward Employer of Choice •Signs MoU with Addis Ababa University

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it won two coveted awards in the first East Africa Careers in Africa Choice Awards, at a top tier event hosted by the Global Career Company, held recently in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ethiopian was nominated in three categories, out of the 10 presented and was crowned in two, the Reward Employer of Choice, as the leader in terms of compensation and benefits offered to employees and Local Attractiveness Employer of Choice, as the leading company in hiring majority of locally based talent.

In addition, Ethiopian Airlines took the runner-up award in the East African Employer of Choice. The awards methodology takes company ratings provided by prospective employers across 29 attraction drivers, asking talent to grade organisations against all drivers.

A/VP Corporate HRM Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Wasihun Asres, remarked while receiving the award, “I am honored to receive these awards on behalf of the Ethiopian family.

“This regional award is a testament of Ethiopian’s commitment and great investment in its human capital, one of the four pillars in our strategic road map,Vision 2025.

“As clearly stipulated in our value statements, Ethiopian is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and fairness. Moreover, such recognitions that are based on real votes and inputs from a wide variety of data points will definitely boost and encourage us all to further work on developing and investing in our human capital.

“As a global African airline that is growing fast, we are proud to be able to hire the majority of our staff from locally based talent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Addis Ababa University, to initiate strategic collaboration in the areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), at a ceremony held at Ethiopian Headquarters on Tuesday.

The MoU calls for, among other things, exploring and promoting cooperation between the two institutions with the view of conducting industrial projects and research and consulting on issues such as internet booking, big data analytics, customer data hub, distributed data storage, adaptive crew solution, intelligent warehouse.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, remarked that in today’s era of digital revolution and artificial intelligence, ICT plays pivotal role for the success of any organisation.

Systems Development is one of the pillars of our fifteen years strategic road map, Vision 2025. Currently, we are implementing and incorporating the latest IT systems in Aviation Technology. Moreover, we are heading towards a totally paperless operational environment. I believe this agreement for collaboration with Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia’s largest and oldest academic institution, is a step forward towards ensuring concerted research and projects.” Besides using the latest aviation technology, Ethiopian has recently revamped its website offering its customers streamlined menus with clean navigations allowing for an easy access to the essential information of their interest regarding all Ethiopian Airlines products and services.