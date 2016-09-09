Ethiopian to launch flights to Moroni, Comoros

Ethiopian Airlines, the fastest growing airline in Africa has announced that it has finaliSed preparations to launch flights to Moroni, Comoros with the latest B737-800 New Generation with Sky Interior, on October 30, 2016.

Moroni is the largest city, the federal capital and seat of the government of the Union of the Comoros, a sovereign archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean. The flights to Moroni will be operated thrice weekly via Dar es Salaam.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “We are thrilled to spread our wings farther to the Comoros Islands.

“We believe our flights to Moroni and elsewhere in our beloved continent, Africa, contribute positively to the overall development of the continent and serve as a critically essential vehicle for the flow of investment, trade and tourism.

Hence, with the new service, passengers to and from Moroni will find convenient and hassle free connection to destinations in Ethiopian wide route network to 95 cities in five continents with a minimum layover at our main hub, Addis Ababa.”

In the just ended physical year, African cities like Cape Town, Gaborone, Goma, Yaoundé and Durban have joined Ethiopian vast intra-African network. Moroni will be Ethiopian’s 54th African destination.