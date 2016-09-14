Enugu police arrest six armed robbery suspects

THE people of Adani and its environs can now heave a sigh of relief following the arrest, by Enugu police, of six youths suspected to be members of an armed gang who had been terrorising the area for quite some time.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu, who made this known, said the hoodlums were picked up by security operatives at Adani, adding that the suspects had been terrorising innocent people at Opanda, Nimbo and Adani Axis of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state and its environs.

Amarizu said that the suspects, who gave their names as Ernest Umeh, Okwudili Ugwuoke, Sunday Agbo, Arinze Agu, Ezeata Ugochukwu, Arinze Agu and Nnamdi Ojobo, were helping the police in their investigations in relation to their alleged nefarious activities ranging from armed robberies, burglary, amongst others.

He disclosed that the suspects were taking off guard by the operatives at various locations following a tip off from members of the public.

The police image maker said that items recovered from the suspects included locally made guns, two short axes, television set, DVD, six handsets suspected to have been snatched from their various victims, standing fan, amongst others.

According to him, “the leader of the gang, Ernest Umeh, in his reaction, regretted every bit of their actions and blamed the entire situation on Satan and promised not to follow the evil ways if he was left off the hook.

He further said that the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, applauded the efforts of his men and the synergy between his operatives and members of the community, adding that the command, under his watch, would continue to partner communities, sister security agencies and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a safe and secured environment.