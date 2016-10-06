Enugu Police arrest 17 armed robbery suspects

POLICE detectives in Enugu have arrested 17 persons suspected to be armed robbers. Police source said that the suspects, who had been a torn in the flesh of members of the public in relation to their robbery/cult activities, were arrested at the weekend by the operatives at Nkanu-West Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the story, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu, said the names of the suspects were: Nnamani Chinonso ( 18 ), Obeagu Agbani, Nnamani Ekene, Ani Chidera, Ogbu Chinenye, Friday Anih, Nnamani Daberechi, Nweke Frank, Nwoye Chigozie, Eze Chidera, Ede Ifeanyi, Chukwu Chukwuebuka, Ejim Monday .

Others were Nwatu Samuel, Emmanuel Udofia, Onyekachi Ejike and Okenwa Emmanuel.

Amarizu said that items recovered from the suspects included two short double barrel locally made guns,2 short single locally made guns, one long locally made single barrel gun, 22 live cartridges and cartridge host.

The Police image maker said that the suspects blamed their involvement in the alleged crime on satanic act and prayed for second chance to be given them.

Reacting, the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, commended the efforts of his operatives and the partnership in existence between the state police command, the public and other sister security agencies in the state which led to the arrest of suspects.

He maintained that the Police would continue to engage itself in the onslaught against crime and criminality in the state through various proactive policing programmes, and essentially the state police command programme on cultism and other vices, otherwise known as POCACOV to ensure that youths are well sensitised.

He also frowned at the situation of youth involvement in cultism and other vices without knowing its negative implications and advised youth to watch the kind of friends they keep.