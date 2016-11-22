Enugu lawmakers set up committee to investigate ESUT Teaching Hospital

THE Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday set up a six-man committee to investigate the alleged poor medical services at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, speaker of the House, Honourable Edward Ubosi, said that they were not satisfied with what was happening at the hospital where patients die due to lack of care, water, electricity and necessary equipment needed to save lives.

The six-man ad hoc committee to be headed by Honourable Anthony Ogidi, House Committee Chairman on Water Resources and member representing Igbo-Eze North Constituency, has two weeks with which to report back to the House on its findings.

As a result of the perceived lacklustre performance at the hospital, the House, following a report of the House Committee on Health, summoned the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Gabriel Njeze, the acting Director of Finance as well as the Commissioner for Health, Dr Sam Ngwu to appear before it last Tuesday.

Apparently, not satisfied with the answers given by the trio, the House then inaugurated the six-man committee to look into the allegation of the deplorable condition in the hospital.

The CMD, Njeze, tried in vain to explain that everything was working well in the hospital especially the free maternal and child health programme, but his explanations fell on deaf ears as the House could not understand how such a hospital of such magnitude could not have a ventilator and could not boast of enough oxygen for resuscitation of patients in dare need.

The House not equally understand how the hospital could operate optimally without adequate water supply, electricity and a situation whereby emergences cases are turned down or referred to other hospitals.

Overwrought with the perceived rot at the hospital, some members even called for the sack of the Chief Medical Director and in short, all those that contributed to the poor performance at the hospital.

“The hospital does not have CT scan. I move that the CMD step down for a new CMD,” Hon Chima Obieze of Ezeagu suggested.

“The hospital is not working. If we joke with the hospital, we are finished. They are joking with us. We shall enact a law that will sack anybody involved in the mess at the Parklane Hospital,” he added.

