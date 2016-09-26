Enogie eulogises Benin crown prince over road project

Enogie of Useh community in Egor, Edo State, His Royal Highness Olomuza Otamere Eweka, has expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, His Royal Highness Eheneden Erediauwa, for his efforts in ensuring the construction of some major roads in the community.

The construction of Olomuza Street, Okunbor Street and Useh Road off Siluko Road are being undertaken due to the intervention of the crown prince, who had urged the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to come to the aid of the community by constructing the roads.

HRH Olomuza made this remark in a chat with newsmen in Benin City.

He also thanked the management of the NDDC for the quick response and for mobilising a reputable construction company which had commenced work on the roads.

Speaking further, the traditional ruler disclosed that the contract for the construction of the roads had long been awarded but the initial contractor didn’t do the required job.

Meanwhile, the Enogie has appealed to the NDDC to lay asphalt on the roads after completion and build drainage on both sides of the roads.