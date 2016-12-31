Enjoy a delicious New Year celebration, try 9jafoodie rice recipe —Ronke Edoho

Ronke Edoho is a certified accountant who has passion for cooking. Her popular blog, 9jafoodie is Nigerians’ go-to site for assorted local and continental dishes. She speaks with KATE ANI on the reason she is referred to as Nigeria’s number one food blogger. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about yourself and your blog?

I am a wife and mother. I blog on the side and work full-time as a certified professional accountant. I started blogging in 2009 and established the 9jafoodie brand in 2011.

Why did you decide to start a food blog?

I started my food blog as a hobby and a way of documenting my kitchen experiments.

What is the source of your cooking inspiration, a famous chef, your mom, a cookbook, a blog?

This is an interesting one. Unfortunately, I cannot narrow my inspiration down to one person or thing. I am inspired by people, places, ingredients and so on. I do have a lot of cookbooks.

Where did your passion for cooking come from?

My food journey started at a very young age. My mother was one of those women who made fresh meals for breakfast, lunch and supper. It was a very exhaustive process for me as a young adult; she could spend all day in the kitchen transitioning from one meal to another. Her process got me interested in prepping which eventually led to bigger interest in food

Are there any ingredients you can’t stand? Which one can’t you live without?

I cannot live without fresh thyme. I like the flavour thyme adds to rice dishes. I honestly cannot think of any I cannot stand.

Are there any cooking techniques, dishes or styles that particularly intimidate you, which you have yet to try?

Not really. I am persistent. I keep trying a recipe until I get it right. I am not the best baker though.

What kinds of foods would you say make one have a big tummy, grow love handles and get ‘Christian mother arms’?

All of the things listed are a result of being overweight and inactive. Any food in excess will certainly result in that.

If I’m only going to make one dish from your Day blog for the New Year celebration, which one should it be? Can you share the step by step of how to make it?

I would ask you to try the 9jafoodie rice. When I dreamed up this recipe, I was going to call it infused sausage rice. Simple minded me; I didn’t know I was going to be creating a masterpiece. When we finished testing this recipe and I tried it, I called my husband immediately I honestly thought I was just hungry or tired and there was no way the rice tasted that good. My husband tasted it and said, ‘This is a game changer! You have to name this rice after yourself.’ So, here we are. If you are looking for a different rice dish for New Year celebration, you should try this.

Ingredients

1.5 cups fresh green herbs (I used 1 bunch coriander and ½ cup green onion)

1 large onion bulb – divided (finely mince ½)

2 garlic cloves

1 large green bell (tatashe) or Green Poblano pepper

1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (ata-rodo)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 maggi cubes

Salt – to taste

3 cups rice (I used parboiled rice, see recipe note for basmati and brown rice)

2 cubs quality minced sausage (~5 regular size)

You can use any type of mince (chicken, beef or turkey) but I highly recommend sausage.