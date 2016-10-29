Enforcement of speed limit device on private vehicles to commence in 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday in Lagos says the subtle enforcement of speed limit is only on commercial and fleet operators, while that of private vehicles will commence in 2017.

Mrs Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Operations of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the subtle enforcement on the speed limit “is not for private vehicles for now”.

“For now we are not looking at private vehicle owners because we believe they can use their discretion in driving themselves and their family.

“We have plans for signage on the roads and we are working with the Ministry of Works to build more signage on the road

“We believe that with the signage, individuals cannot drive more than 100 km per hour, while commercial buses cannot go more than 90 km per hour,’’ Ewhrudjakpor said.

NAN reports that the subtle enforcement of the speed limit device commenced on Oct. 1 nationwide.

She said that the enforcement of the device on private vehicles would commence in 2017 with full enforcement on commercial vehicles too.

NAN reports that the FRSC boss said although out of about 57,000 registered commercial vehicle operators across the country, only 7,000 have installed the device in their vehicles.

She said that, “By the time full enforcement commences next year, there will be no excuse because all the transport unions have been carried along in the campaign of the device’’.

Ewhrudjakpor also urged private owners to start getting the speed limit device installed in their vehicles and uploading them with the vendors.