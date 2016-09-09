Election postponement: INEC, FG can’t truncate will of God, Edo people —Ekiti Speaker

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government have no power to stall the will of God and the people of Edo State by postponing the governorship election originally billed to hold in the state today (Saturday).

In a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Stephen Gbadamosi, Oluwawole, who spoke on a local radio Broadcasting Service of Ekiti (BSES) live programme, Spotlight, on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, noted that the ruling party took the step as it was afraid of defeat in the election.

He also gave an extensive explanation of the recently-passed Ekiti State Grazing Bill.

“The righteous is as bold as a lion, but the unrighteous runs while no one is pursuing him. Nigeria is right now in a regime of inconclusive everything. There have been a lot of inconclusive elections since the APC took over the mantle of rulership.”

“This is another strategy to rig election. They know they have failed already. Some hours before the postponement, INEC emphatically said it was ready, but it later bowed to their pressure. They cannot change the will of God and the will of Edo people. Edo people have made up their minds. In a democratic system, we should allow the will of the people to prevail. The president was there and no single slap on the wrist was recorded over this embarrassment. There is hunger in the land the Federal Government is not miffed,” he lamented.

Speaking on the grazing bill, Pastor Oluwawole said “we put this in place to ensure that Ekiti people are living meaningful life. The Ekiti State government is reasonable enough to enact a law that will ensure safety of lives and property of its people by sponsoring this bill. Ekiti State government is very mindful of its citizens.