El-Zakzaky: Protesters in Lagos ask FG to end relationship with Iran

A group, Sovereign Rights Coalition (SRC) comprising of over 20 civil society groups, on Thursday, staged a protest at the Embassy of Iran in Lagos, demanding an end to the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Iran.

The group equally called for a swift prosecution of the leader the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMI), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, over last year’s attack on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the coordinator of the groups, Comrade Aaron Aaron, while making the demand, berated the role played by the Republic of Iran during the attack on the army chief, even as he expressed concerns over what he termed, “unceremonious relocation of the Embassy of the Republic of Syria to Lagos.”

“Our concern is based on the violent acts that have trailed the Iranians who have been known sponsors of terror and particularly IMN.

“We have refused to sit and fold our arms while these harbingers of terror sneak in seeds of discord among our religious tolerant Southerners where all religions wine and dine under the same roof.

“This suspicious relocation is viewed in prism of a new recruitment drive to generate recruits for intended terrorist cells believed to be domiciled in the North.

“As a group, we have severally observed with awe acts by persons supported by foreign nations including the Republic of Iran aimed at disparaging the honour of Nigeria as a nation,” the SRC coordinator said.

Speaking further, Aaron averred that he Republic of Iran was not an ally of Nigeria but a detractor, contending that its presence on Nigerian soil was an affront to Nigerian sovereignty and, therefore, called on Nigerian security to as a matter of urgency swing into investigation of reports of recruitment and funding of terrorist by the Iranians to prevent further acts of terror on Nigerian soil.

“The Republic of Iran is not an ally of Nigeria but a detractor and its presence on Nigerian soil is an affront to Nigerian sovereignty.

“That the Nigerian security with a matter of urgency swing into investigation of reports of recruitment and funding of terrorist by the Iranians to prevent further acts of terror on Nigerian soil.

“That we frown at the delayed prosecution of Mr. Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, as this delay in prosecution further emboldens the movement in the country,” the coalition said.