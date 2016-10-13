el-Rufai dragged to court over LG administration

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-boko-haram-frees-21-kidnapped-chibok-schoolgirls/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gathering-good-governance-condemns-olusola-oke-critics/ad-photo/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 13, 2016 Muhammad Sabiu-Kaduna

A Kaduna High Court has set aside October 30, 2016 to deliver judgment on whether Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has the constitutional right to appoint Interim Management Committees to run local government councils in the state.

The development followed a motion filed by one Alexander Guruzo before the state high court, challenging the legality of the appointees run the affairs of the councils.

In his submission, the appellant argued that the governor erred in law for constituting interim managers instead of elected officials.

He therefore asked the court to declare the appointments as illegal and called for their dissolution as well.

Guruzo also asked the court to compel the governor to organise a free and fair local government elections in the state.

However, the defense counsel, Sanusi Khalid argued that the appellant’s prayers lacked merit, as the governor acted within the laws of the state, calling on the court to struck out his submission.

In her ruling, Justice Mairo Mohammed said having heard the arguments of both the appellant and the defendant, she said it was necessary to rule on the subject matter with dispatch, and hence fixed October 30 to deliver her judgment.

