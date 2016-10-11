Ekiti will sustain new academic performance —NASS members

Members of the National Assembly (NASS) from Ekiti State have expressed confidence that the state will sustain its present performance in external examinations.

They also declared support for the state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose’s call for the reintroduction of History in school curriculum in the state.

The NASS members; Senators Biodun Olujimi and Duro Faseyi as well as House of Representatives members; Honourables Akin Awodumila, Segun Adekola, Kehinde Agboola, Ayodele Oladimeji and Thadeus Aina, said that encouragement and motivation being given to teachers contributed to the state’s academic performance.

The NASS members commended Governor Fayose for his developmental efforts, saying; “Our governor’s passion for the development of Ekiti State can only be the reason all these projects are being executed despite paucity of fund and the over N70 billion debt left by his predecessor.”

They commended the award of car gifts to best teachers in primary and secondary schools by Governor Fayose, describing it as “one novel innovation that has propelled teachers to put in their best.”

The National Assembly members hailed the governor for his total commitment to the return of the state’s lost glory in the education sector, saying; “The Ekiti State caucus in the National Assembly is happy that the governor has been able to repeat the same feat he performed during his first tenure.

“Coming from 10th position in NECO in 2015 to first position in 2016 as well as from 34th position in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in 2014 to 11th position in 2016 could not have been by accident. Rather, it was a result of proper planning and commitment on the part of the governor.

“To us in the NASS, we are happy that in NECO, Ekiti State was able to move from 10th position with 74.5 per cent performance in 2015 to first position with 96.48 per cent performance in 2016. This, to us, is not a mean feat and it must be placed on record that Governor Fayose is always associated with success in the education sector in the state.”

“We salute our teachers and urge them not to relent until the same feat achieved in NECO SSCE is also achieved in WASSCE.

“We are sure that with their friend, Governor Fayose, in the saddle, they will be adequately rewarded if they take Ekiti State to the first position in WASSCE and sustain the first position in NECO SSCE,” the NASS members said.