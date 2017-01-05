Ekiti road transport chairman, member exchange blows at police hqr

chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ekiti State, Mr Rotimi Agbede, has been arraigned in court for allegedly engaging in a fight with other members of the association, on the premises of the state police command.

Agbede was arraigned on Wednesday before an Ado Ekiti chief magistrates’ court on a one-count charge of fighting.

The police prosecutor, Mr Oriyomi Akinwale, said Agbede was arraigned alongside a member of the union, Olaoye Oba, for exchanging blows at the police headquarters.

It was said that Oba, a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mr Femi Bamisile, had gone to the police headquarters to report Agbede, who is a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following a conflict.

Oba had written a petition to the police, accusing Agbede of spearheading attacks on APC and other RTEAN members who are supporters of Bamisile, shortly after the aspirant held a political meeting on December 23.

The charge sheet reads: “That you, Samuel Agbede and Olaoye Oba on December 23, 2016, at the state police headquarters premises, under Ado Ekiti Magisterial District, did engage yourself in fight.

“You, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State 2012.”

Agbede pleaded not guilty to the charge after which his lawyer, Tajudeen Lamidi, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms considering his status in the society.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo granted the two accused persons bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety each in the like sum who must reside within Ado Ekiti with a verifiable address.

He subsequently adjourned the case till January 20 for further hearing.