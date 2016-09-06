Ekiti to refund over-deduction from workers’ salaries

Ekiti State government will, within the next few days, refund money over-deducted from the salaries of workers for car, housing and computer loans.

This followed the submission of the report by a committee set up by the state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, that looked into the matter.

Speaking during an interview programme on radio and television in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Fayose also promised that the legacy projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed as scheduled.

In a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor said teachers, whose salaries were over-deducted fell into those under the Teaching Service Commission and the State Universal Basic Education Board.

While giving the assurance that the money would be refunded shortly, the governor said steps had been taken to prevent a recurrence of such in the future.

On the legacy projects such as the flyover, the new Ojaba Market and the extension of the dualisation of the Ado-Ikere Road, Governor Fayose gave the assurance that they would be completed on time.

While appealing for understanding and cooperation, he said he was not unaware of the pains and discomfort being faced by residents in the process of executing the projects through occasional road diversions.

Fayose explained that he deliberately embarked on such projects in order to create long lasting legacies that would outlive his tenure.

“Only a foolish leader or politician will be working for the purpose of winning election alone but the wise ones would do those things that will take care of the future.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo is still being remembered for what he did. The dualisation of roads in Efon, Ikole and other places is being done despite the paucity of funds. We need a leader who has the vision and won’t be bogged down by paucity of funds or other hindrances,” he said.