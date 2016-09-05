Ekiti govt set to turn ‘waste-to-wealth’

Ekiti State government said on Monday that efforts were in top gear to embark on a project to turn all household refuse collected in the state to manure, through a waste-to-wealth programme.

The House Committee Chairman on Environment, Mr Dele Fajemilehin, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

The lawmaker said that the present practice whereby refuse collected by the State Waste Management Agency (EKSWMA) was burnt at designated points would soon become a thing of the past.

“We have received several complaints from residents close to where wastes gathered across the state are burnt along the Ilokun and Odo-Ado.

“The people have complained of the hazards of odour and smoke, and my committee and the state Ministry of Environment are fine-tuning plans to now apply chemicals to the garbage, rather than burning them.

“These chemicals will make the refuse to decompose and be used as organic manure,” Fajemilehin said.

He said that although the programme would have commenced long ago, its implementation was, however, delayed due to the paucity of funds in the state.

“Governor Ayodele Fayose would have since commenced the waste-to-wealth programme, but there wasn’t enough funds for its commencement.

“Our governor has assured us that in less than two months, the programme would commence.

“When this project commences, it would also boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state government,” he added.