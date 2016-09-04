Ekiti to decentralise payment of workers’ salaries

Ekiti State Government on Sunday says it will soon abolish the centralised payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ayo Fayose, released in Ado Ekiti.

According to the statement, the new order will eliminate fraud but accelerate disbursement of salaries to workers as and when approved.

It stated that the local governments would now pay their staff when the new arrangement comes into effect.

The statement directed the accounting officers in the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to scrutinise financial documents thoroughly before passing them.

It quoted the governor as saying that government would hold the relevant officers responsible for any anomlies detected in any signed document.

The governor in the statement expressed his disappointment in some officers in charge of generating the nominal and pay rolls in the state in view of the sharp practices prevailing in the MDAs.

It said that it was a common thing to find names of retirees or deceased workers still appearing on the nominal roll.

“We are no longer going to tolerate buck passing where someone will claim he is not the one that generates the nominal roll and so does not properly go through it before preparing the pay roll.

“Henceforth too, the nominal and pay rolls must be properly scrutinised by the internal auditors before being signed.

“The system has adequate checks and balances already in place and if not for collusion by concerned public servants, no sharp practices can take place.