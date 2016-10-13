_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fayose-release-chibok-girls-diversionary-nigerians-hungry/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/cynthia-osokogu-murder-alleged-killer-loses-right-file-final-written-address/cynthia-osokogu-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Ekiti court dissolves 12-year-old 'loveless' marriage

October 13, 2016

AN Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between a man, Julius Ajala and his wife, Kemi, citing wife’s abandonment and irresponsibility.

Ajala, 54, who resides at Odo Orobo area of Ado Ekiti, had approached the court to dissolve the marriage for irreconcilable differences him and the estranged wife.

“My wife is a night crawler, she will leave the house at 4.00 p.m. and come back 11.00 p.m. almost everyday.

“She is stubborn and disobedient,’ said the father of two.

He accused the woman of leaving the house since September 2015 with their two children and urged the court to dissolve the union.

He, however, urged court to award the custody of the two children of ages seven and 10 to him.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, remarked that the respondent appeared only twice throughout the proceedings and later stopped coming to the court.

She said it was evident during the petitioner’s testimony that he had a stable job and was capable of taking care of the children.

Akomolede, who noted that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, dissolved the marriage

She ruled that the custody of the two children should be awarded to the petitioner (the ex-husband).

She, however,  directed that the woman should be granted access to children on notification.

 

