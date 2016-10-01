Ekiti @20: Fayose, Ekiti people celebrate with ‘independence walk’

•Commends Abacha, Ekiti founding fathers, political leaders

GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Saturday, embarked on a street walk with hundreds of the people of the state to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Governor Fayose walked from Matthew Street in the state capital to the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium and was joined by hundreds of the citizens of the state.

He addressed the people of the state at the termination of the march, where he lauded the late General Sani Abacha, a former Head of State, for the creation of the state.

Fayose also commended the founding fathers of the state for bringing the dream of creating the state into reality.

He said: “Let me commend General Abacha for creating the state and I also thank our founding fathers for their vision. Though, I didn’t participate in the struggle, but I am a beneficiary and many children and governors yet unborn will also benefit.

“Politics aside, let me commend all the military and duly elected governors of the past for their contributions, because they have contributed their own quota within the available resources to lay a foundation, for without foundation there could be nothing to build upon.

“Ekiti has scored many firsts within the two years I came on board. Ekiti recorded transparency in budget provision. It came first in 2016 NECO. These came at the most auspicious time when Ekiti is 20. Our desire now is to buckle up and work harder for more service delivery for the good of you and me.

“The present economic recession in our country is not pleasurable, it is not interesting at all. It is a sad news to hear that a dollar is now being exchanged for N500.

“Whatever our political, religious and interests are, we must put our eyes on the ball called Ekiti for our tomorrow to be better than this,” he said.

Fayose promised that the flyover project, Ikere Ekiti dualisation project, the new Oja Oba market and other projects in all the 16 local government areas, including the proposed high court complex and new governor’s office would be completed before his departure in 2018.

“I want to tell you that I won’t abandon any project. All the projects I have started would be completed before my departure,” Fayose assured.

While noting that the celebration of 20-year milestone in the life of a state was justified, he said “my government has however opted for a low-key celebration because of the financial realities of our state. However, our attainment and achievements are worthy of celebration.”

According to him, “some did not believe in this cause at the beginning, commendably, all of us came out as a united family and took ownership of the new state at her creation.”