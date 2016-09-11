Eid-el Kabir: Work, pray, Amosun tells Nigerians

GOVERNOR Ibikunle Amosun, of Ogun State, has urged the Muslim Ummah and indeed all Nigerians to work in unity and pray for the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said this in his goodwill message for the Eid-el Kabir celebration that Nigerians, irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political leaning should join hands in support of the efforts of the Federal Government towards revitalising the Nigerian economy.

“If we all come together irrespective of our religious, ethnic and political differences to contribute our own quota to the development of this country, I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria will speedily overcome its current economic challenges,” Amosun said.

Amosun explained that at the very core of the celebration is a lesson in total obedience and selfless service as exemplified by the decision of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah.

“If Nigerians would all imbibe values such as respect for the rule of law, selfless service and eschew all forms of corruption, then the country can quickly overcome its current challenges and come out stronger and better.”