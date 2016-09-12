logo

Eid-el-Kabir: PFN celebrates with Muslims

September 12, 2016 / : Rita Okonoboh

THE President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Reverend (Dr) Felix Omobude, has extended his greetings to all Muslims in Nigeria and all around the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a release made available to Tribune Online, Reverend Omobude prayed for a joyful time of celebration for everyone to usher in greater peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

He enjoined all Nigerians to embrace mutual tolerance and understanding in their conduct and relationships, irrespective of faith, ethnicity or gender, so that Nigeria can be taken to greater heights in different areas of life.

While calling on all men of faith in Nigeria to lift up the country in their prayers so that there can be an end to bloodshed, kidnapping and terrorism in whatever form, Omobude prayed for wisdom for those in public office, so they can guide the nation in the right direction and lead the march for a restoration of good values and turnaround in the nation’s ailing economy.

