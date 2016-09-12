Eid-el-Kabir: Lagos Speaker preaches tolerance, love among Nigerians

SPEAKER, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has called on Nigerians to exhibit tolerance and understanding among one another for peace and tranquillity to reign in the country.

Obasa gave this advice in his Eid-el-Kabir message made available in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Musbau Razak, stating that the citizenry, at this period of Nigeria’s political development, needed to come together, tolerate one another and show understanding for one another’s feeling to build a great and developed nation.

According to him, Nigerians need the spirit of perseverance, tolerance and understanding displayed by the family of Prophet Ibrahim when the prophet decided to sacrifice his only son to Almighty Allah as a fulfilment of a promise he made earlier while seeking the face of Allah for a child.

The speaker, while thanking Nigerians for their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at state and central levels, enjoined them not to relent in their support for the government.

“Yes, we are in economic recession but the present administration at the centre has shown capacity to take us out of this situation. But it is obvious that the government cannot do it alone hence, it is all our duty to contribute our quota positively to efforts towards developing this country,” he said.

Obasa felictated with Nigerians especially Muslims on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, praying that God would always “enrich our lives and return our country to the glorious days.”

He advised that, while celebrating the Sallah, “We should be moderate in our celebrations and avoid actions or utterances that can lead to violence or any event that can disrupt the peace of the state and the country.”