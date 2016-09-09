Eid-el-Kabir: IG orders adequate security for praying grounds, recreational centres

IN order to ensure adequate security and guarantee utmost protection of life and property during the celebration and throughout the public holidays, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zonal commands and all the Commissioners of Police in the state commands to deploy adequate personnel to cover all the Eid-El-Kabir praying grounds, recreation centres, public places, public infrastructures and utilities, and other points and venues where celebration will take place.

Similarly, the Police commanders are directed to collaborate with sister agencies cultivate intelligence, interface with community leaders to monitor the activities of undesirable elements in the society who may take undue advantage of the public holidays to cause mischief and disturb public peace.

The Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Units, Explosive Ordinance Department and personnel and of criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department will also be deployed to all the locations mentioned above. Sustained surveillance and special attention will be paid to flash/vulnerable points and other identifiable hotspots to prevent criminalities during the sallah celebration and beyond.

The IGP said Nigeria Police Force was confident that the operational strategies being executed for the Sallah festivities will guarantee a peaceful and hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The IGP wished the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians a happy celebration and urged them to be vigilant and continue to support the Police to prevent crimes in their localities.

He commended the dedication and commitment of officers in ensuring that security and peace prevail throughout the Country despite the enormous challenges.