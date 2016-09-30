Egbin Orun set for new album in South Africa

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nigeria-needs-functional-rail-system/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27981","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

September 30, 2016 / :

Gospel singer, Prophetess Morenikeji Adeleke known as Egbin Orun, is set to storm South Africa for the recording of her new album titled ‘Ajo Ogo’. The medical practitioner turned gospel singer who, before now, had released two albums made this known to Friday Treat recently.

Her last album was also recorded outside Nigeria and she gave reasons for going to South Africa for the new work.

“I recorded in Dubai the last time and now, I just think I should go to South Africa. There are many churches in South Africa; one of the churches there (Agbala Itura) invited me  to come over so I decided I could use  the opportunity to shoot some part of my album there, though I am going there mainly for ministration.

“My new album, ‘Ajo Ogo’   reflects part of my life. I lost my mother about 10 years ago and my father two years ago. To me, my parents did not fulfill their glory. They labored but they did reap the fruits. I wanted to take good care of my father but when I remember what he did to me, I couldn’t. “My father did not take care of me, rather he was taking care of my brother, believing he would take care of him later but I forgave him but he died when I wanted to start taking good care of him” she explained.

