_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/four-killed-truck-crushes-mother-children-ibadan/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/four-killed-truck-crushes-mother-children-ibadan/ibadan-accident/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

EFCC operatives grill Obanikoro second day running

October 18, 2016 Saliu Gbadamosi -Abuja Top News

THE immediate past Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, spent his second day with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, as the commission’s operatives continued to grill him on his alleged involvement in the arms fund scandal.

Obanikoro, who had early in the year been declared wanted by EFCC, had, upon his arrival in the country on Monday, proceeded to Abuja to report at the commission’s headquarters to defend himself.

The former minister had been living in the United States (US) since he left the country, following the ouster of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election.

The former minister, who came to the commission in company with his lawyers, was not allowed to go home on Monday, as he was said to have been quizzed by a team of operatives investigating his involvement in the armsgate for which former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), is facing charges in courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A source in the commission informed the Nigerian Tribune that the former minister had told operatives his involvement in the arms fund scandal.

“The former minister is still with us,” the source told the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday evening.

The source, however, said he could not say categorically if Obanikoro would be allowed to go home on administrative bail or not.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online