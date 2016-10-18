EFCC operatives grill Obanikoro second day running

THE immediate past Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, spent his second day with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, as the commission’s operatives continued to grill him on his alleged involvement in the arms fund scandal.

Obanikoro, who had early in the year been declared wanted by EFCC, had, upon his arrival in the country on Monday, proceeded to Abuja to report at the commission’s headquarters to defend himself.

The former minister had been living in the United States (US) since he left the country, following the ouster of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election.

The former minister, who came to the commission in company with his lawyers, was not allowed to go home on Monday, as he was said to have been quizzed by a team of operatives investigating his involvement in the armsgate for which former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), is facing charges in courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A source in the commission informed the Nigerian Tribune that the former minister had told operatives his involvement in the arms fund scandal.

“The former minister is still with us,” the source told the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday evening.

The source, however, said he could not say categorically if Obanikoro would be allowed to go home on administrative bail or not.